bodak yellow
- Pop CultureCardi B Paid $10K Out Of Pocket For "Bodak Yellow" Music Video In 2017In the years since, the visual has amassed over one billion views on YouTube, making it a certified Cardi B classic.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersCardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond SinglesCardi continues to make history. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Hits One Billion ViewsCardi B hits yet another milestone as "Bodak Yellow" officially joins the billion-view club on YouTube. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Says Kodak Black Is Also Getting Rich Off "Bodak Yellow"Cardi B says Kodak Black got full credit for "Bodak Yellow" and is also getting rich off the song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Celebrates "Bodak Yellow" Going DiamondFollowing the news that her "Bodak Yellow" single hit diamond cerification, Cardi B takes a moment to reflect on the road thus far. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Responds To Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Going DiamondCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" song title was inspired by Kodak Black's song "No Flockin."By Rose Lilah
- TVCardi B "Did Not Approve" E! True Hollywood StoryCardi B says she did not authorize E!'s True Hollywood Story on her life.By Aron A.
- NumbersCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Officially Certified DiamondCardi B makes history as the first female rapper to ever secure a diamond-certified single, thanks to her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow."By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsCardi B Endorses AOC For President After Jamming To "Bodak Yellow"Cardi B already knows who she wants to be President in 2024.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Drops Huge Flex On "Invasion Of Privacy" AnniversaryCardi B takes a moment to stunt on the masses with a truly impressive "Invasion Of Privacy" numbers round-up. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Says Rico Nasty Is "Up Next"Cardi B and Rico Nasty gave each other some positive affirmations after an old clip of Cardi rapping "Bodak Yellow" resurfaced on Twitter.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Is The Highest RIAA-Certified Single By A Female Rapper"Only the real can relate."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Ties With Cardi B For Longest-Running Hot 100 Single By A FemaleYES, Lizzo. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Slams $5M Mixtape Artwork Lawsuit As A "Celebrity Shakedown"Cardi B wants the lawsuit thrown out.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Shows Off "Six Pack" While Performing Gospel Version Of "Clout"The Bodak Yellow Church debuts the gospel version of "Clout" behind the scenes.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Accused Of Biting Cardi B's "Money," Producer Defends Her HonorJust another case of mistaken doppelgangers, or so it seems?By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's Rant On Government Shutdown Remixed Into Hilarious BangerCardi B's rant about Trump gets remixed into a hilarious banger to the beat of "Bodak Yellow."`
By Aron A.
- MusicLet Cardi B Whisper Softly In Your Ear For A Soul-Soothing ASMR VideoCardi B tells you stories in her first-ever ASMR video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Is Competing With Herself On The Billboard ChartsCardi B is flexing her achievements once again. By Chantilly Post