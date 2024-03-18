Cardi B Hits Huge YouTube Milestone With “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B's major-label debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” has become the most-watched rap video from a solo female artist on YouTube. As of March 18, it officially has over 1.1 billion views on the platform. When it hit the mark and The Neighborhood Talk shared the news on Instagram, many fans noted it surpassed Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" to do so.

“Nicki BEEN hit 1.1 bill but now she’s 5k views more than Nicki, y’all post the achievement? LMAOOO I had to laugh," one user commented. Another wrote: “I promise if my Cardi and Nicki collab they would break the internet harder than Beyonce, I honestly don’t understand the beef but women unite it’s 2024 and the ts draining.”

Read More: Cardi B Clarifies Going 50/50 With Offset, Says Fans Were Cursing Her Out After Original Comments

Cardi B Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Cardi has been hard at work on her long-awaited sophomore album, which she expects to release at some point in 2024. During a recent interview with Gillie and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, she explained that she doesn't plan on collaborating with Rihanna, who has also kept fans waiting for new music for years. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that,” she explained. “I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it.’ I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f*ck is this sh*t? Take this thing out of my face.’”

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Reaches New Heights

Revisit Cardi's "Bodak Yellow" music video on YouTube above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B & NYX Cosmetics NSFW Super Bowl Commerical Is A Riot, Here's Why The Full Version Wasn't Aired

[Via]