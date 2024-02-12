Cardi B & NYX Cosmetics NSFW Super Bowl Commerical Is A Riot, Here's Why The Full Version Wasn't Aired

Super Bowl LVIII or Super Bowl 58 went down this past Sunday evening. The Kansas City Chiefs were once again named champions of the NFL as Patrick Mahomes snags his third Vince Lombardi Trophy. Outside of the game and the Halftime Show, the other major talking point on the day of the game and after are the commercials. Over the years, it seems the ads have gotten more PC or politically correct. What we mean by that is companies have to take a safer approach to their advertising so they do not upset or offend anyone. A perfect example of this was a Cardi B Super Bowl commercial that saw her partner with NYX Cosmetics.

We have seen some pretty explicit commercials in the past from restaurants such as Carl's Jr. and Hardees. The sexual insinuations toward guys' manhood were so graphic that they had to be banned. However, this new one with Cardi B is more funny than overtly arousing. NYX Cosmetics wanted to promote their new lip gloss line called Duck Pump. If your brain is wired a little differently, you have an idea of where this is going.

Read More: Beyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New Singles

Cardi B And NYX Cosmetics Are Comedic Geniuses

Sure, Cardi B is talking a little sexually on the nose, but that was not the part that had the NFL up in arms. The reason why the Super Bowl ad was shortened was because of the breaking news segment in the commercial. Guys were using the Duck Pump on their privates to them bigger. The whole draw of this lip gloss is for the ladies to have fuller and more plump lips, but "Duck" was heard as another similarly sounding word by male consumers. Cardi hilariously finds out about this news and says at the end, "They put it where?" You can check out the full video found by Uproxx above.

What are your thoughts on the full Cardi B Super Bowl commercial with NYX Cosmetics? Do you think this society has gotten too soft, why or why not? Do you think they went overboard with the joke, or was it just right? What are you opinions on the Super Bowl and the ads this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: India Love Net Worth 2024: What Is The Model & Influencer Worth?

[Via]