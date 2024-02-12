Cardi B Voices Support For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce In Super Bowl

Cardi B revealed that she was rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. She discussed the couple in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of kickoff. She also spoke about her excitement for Usher’s Halftime Show performance and hinted at wanting to take the stage sometime in the future.

“I think it’s cute,” Cardi said of Swift dating Travis Kelce as well as the media coverage around their relationship. “She looks so happy. I feel like she’s really private with her relationships, so I really feel like she likes him a lot because she’s like, ‘I don’t give a f—. I’m going to kiss him. I’m going to touch him. I’m going to kiss him! Yeah, I’m here. Yeah, I’m taking a jet to see my man.'” The Chiefs ended up beating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Cardi B Attends Paris Fashion Week

TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Usher’s set, Cardi said: “I’m not going to say [it’s way overdue] because everything is always on great timing. He came right on time and I’m so excited. He has come back stronger than ever and boom. My choreographer has worked with Usher before and he said that he is very strict [and] takes his routine seriously, and that’s why I feel like his shows are so amazing.” She also added that she’d be interested in performing at the Super Bowl in the future. Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi discussed the current state of hip-hop, sharing a positive outlook on the direction the genre is heading.

Cardi B Speaks With The Hollywood Reporter

Cardi starred in a commercial for NYX Professional Makeup during the game. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

