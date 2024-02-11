Cardi B On The State Of Hip-Hop: "People Just Don’t Know What They Want"

Cardi B says that the current state of hip-hop isn't as bad as some fans have expressed and instead, fans aren't sure of what they want out of the genre. She discussed hip-hop during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Friday.

“People keep saying like, ‘Oh, the state of hip-hop is bad right now — blah, blah, blah,’” the 31-year-old began. “I don’t think it’s bad right now; I just feel like people just don’t know what they want. I feel like social media is running too much, so I just feel like just keep doing you, f*ck what people got to say.” Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the Super Bowl, Usher's upcoming performance during halftime, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and more.

Cardi B Performs At The MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cardi's comments contradict that of Lil Yachty, who recently remarked: “Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” during Rolling Stone’s "Musicians on Musicians" event in Brooklyn. He argued: “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality… People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.” Check out Cardi's more optimistic opinion on the matter below.

Cardi B On The State Of Hip-Hop

Cardi is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, which she's said fans can expect sometime in 2024. Speaking with Ebro Darden in September, she explained that she still needed to make some tweaks to the project and it wouldn't be ready until the following year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

