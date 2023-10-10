Wallo Disagrees With Juicy J’s Take On The State Of Hip-Hop

Wallo has addressed Juicy J's recent take on the state of hip-hop, arguing that the Three 6 Mafia didn't factor in rap's influence on other genres while expressing concern that sales are down 40%. He shared his response on Instagram, Tuesday. Juicy J's opinion came during the same week that Wallo penned an open letter to the industry expressing more optimism about the future.

"I don't agree with you. You were wrong," he began. "When you birth something, everything that you birth is a part of you. We could play this category game, and they try to play all these categories and this that and the third, but one thing about us, it's this thing that took place that came from the struggles that took place in the ghettos of America and it's a sound that's called hip-hop, we control cool. We birthed a lot of different 'categories' and genres where we wanna play the category game and this that and the third, we control cool."

Wallo At Global Citizen Week

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Wallo267 attends Global Citizen Week: At What Cost? at The Apollo Theater on September 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

As for Juicy J's opinion that provoked Wallo, he had said: “I don’t a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but rap music is down 40%. Check the charts. Check the math. What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this shit. Because it’s down 40% this year. Do your research. This is a fact.” From there, he called for a meeting of the minds to address the problem. “Let’s have a conversation,” he said. “What are we gonna do? We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big ass fucking meeting. Let’s talk about this shit, how we can turn this shit around. Because this is how we eat. This is how we make money.”

Wallo Responds To Juicy J

As for Wallo's open letter, he claimed that audiences are getting tired of cheap gimmicks to sell records and want real music. He argued that streaming numbers are reflective of this fact.

