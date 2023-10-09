Juicy J Says Rap Sales Are Down 40%, Calls For A Meeting To Address The Situation

Juicy J says that rappers need to come together and have a meeting addressing the decline in the sales of music from within the genre over the last year. Taking to social media, he revealed that sales are down 40% over the last year.

“I don’t a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but rap music is down 40%,” he began. “Check the charts. Check the math. What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this shit. Because it’s down 40% this year. Do your research. This is a fact.”

Juicy J At Barnes & Noble

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Juicy J. attends "Chronicles Of The Juice Man" at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jarrod Williams/Getty Images)

From there, he called for a meeting of the minds. “Let’s have a conversation,” he said. “What are we gonna do? We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big ass fucking meeting. Let’s talk about this shit, how we can turn this shit around. Because this is how we eat. This is how we make money.” Fans shared their theories on the cause of a drop in sales on social media in response. Commenting on a post from TheHipHopWolf on Instagram, one user wrote: “Y’all are not making art anymore. A lot of y’all need to relearn what art is then you may be able to create something of value.” Another added: “Sales down but streams aint. Yall gotta demand more from these streaming services. They're getting rich off the artist and only paying them half a penny.”

Juicy J On The Future Of Hip-Hop

Juicy J isn't the only voice to speak on the state of hip-hop this week. Wallo published a lengthy letter addressed to the industry on Instagram, on Monday. With his statement, he appeared more optimistic about the places the genre is going.

