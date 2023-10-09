Wallo Pens Open Letter To The “Rap Game”

Wallo says that the rap industry is “undergoing a remarkable transformation” and penned an open letter to address his opinion on the situation on Instagram, Monday morning. In the lengthy piece, he says that the quality of music is becoming more important in success rather than attention-grabbing antics.

With the changing environment, Wallo says “it’s intriguing to observe that many artist teams have yet to catch up with this evolving dynamic. The era of relying solely on flashy jewelry, ostentatious fashion choices, references to drugs, and flaunting firearms to capture attention is fading into obscurity. What truly resonates with audiences now is not the gimmicks but rather the power of authentic, high-quality music.”

Wallo At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gillie Da Kid and Wallo attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

From there, he explained that the streaming numbers reflect his opinion. "The numbers, particularly those on platforms like YouTube and Spotify, Apple charts, are painting a starkly different picture. They reveal that it’s not the manufactured motion or shock value that propels artists to the forefront but the quality of their music and the genuine connection they establish with their listeners. In this transformed landscape, the practice of paying for a feature from a more established artist no longer guarantees success. It’s increasingly apparent that each artist has their own unique impact, and success is often built on individual merit rather than collaborations alone. This shift underscores the importance of honing one’s craft, producing compelling and resonant music, and cultivating a genuine fan base."

Wallo's Letter For The Music Industry

In conclusion, Wallo says that artists must focus on “prioritizing musical authenticity,” otherwise they’ll be left in the dust. He says they can’t solely rely on “outdated gimmicks and manufactured trends” to build a following.

