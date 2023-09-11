Rod Wave Tells Gillie & Wallo That Drake Is Dream Collab, They Call His Team To Link

The soul-rap star had a phone call with Drake’s team during “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” so Wallo and Gillie certainly gave him his money’s worth.

Sometimes a podcast appearance can do more than just contribute to a press run: it can get you closer to your dream link-up. Moreover, that's exactly what happened to Rod Wave while talking to Gillie and Wallo on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game program. Given all the hype around his upcoming album and tour this week, it seems like the perfect time to speak on his career up until this point. The St. Petersburg native took some time during the interview to name some of his greatest musical influences. However, there's one name that stands alone atop his list of idols he wants to meet: Drake.

"I've been watching that boy for a long a** time," Rod Wave said of the 6 God. "Since a juvenile, that's really the one. Everybody else, I done met them, I done worked with them. It might change over time, but Ed Sheeran and Drake, I gotta f**k with Drake. I know bro super busy. That s**t would be cr*zy. I don't even gotta do a song, I just wanna meet bro. This music is my life and how I be feeling, my music is different."

Rod Wave Praises The OVO Mogul

After these remarks, Wallo got the gears turning and eventually gave the "Come See Me" crooner his shot. The media personality made some calls, got in touch with the right people, and eventually handed over the cellphone to Rod Wave so he could (presumably) talk with Drake, or at least his team. While they spoke, Gillie and Wallo talked about the 25-year-old's upcoming album Nostalgia, which drops this Friday (September 15). In addition, they were able to get Wave a number from one of Drizzy's people for him to log down, and emphasized the importance of people in the industry and hip-hop media, particularly Black artists and community members, helping each other succeed.

Rod Wave Gets To Talk With Drake

Meanwhile, with the Canadian superstar's upcoming album For All The Dogs dropping the week after Nostalgia, it seems like the time came and went for the duo to link on wax. That's not to say that some last-minute tracklist changes aren't possible... just probably very difficult. But the future looks bright for the two. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, Rod Wave, Gillie, and Wallo, stick around on HNHH.

