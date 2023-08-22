Joe Budden Asks Gillie Da Kid & Wallo About Their “Breakfast Club” Comments

Joe Budden squashed his beef with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. In doing so, he still confronted them about their comments from earlier this year, in which they trolled Budden for not having any ads on his videos. They had been speaking with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club.

“I didn’t like that conversation ya’ll had up here,” he told the hosts. “I almost drove up here.” Fans on social media appreciated the podcasters’ ability to settle their dispute like adults. “What I love about Joe is he isn’t a street dude but he doesn’t back down on what he believes and he’s not scared it’s relatable and I’m sure Street dudes either respect it or just don’t understand why he doesn’t care,” one wrote. Another commented: “I love how they can have grown man convos and address each other respectfully and make content out of it.”

Joe Budden In New York City

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: Joe Budden performs at BB King on December 3, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gillie and Wallo first confirmed that Budden would be making an appearance on the podcast, last week, when they shared a video of him pulling up to Gillie’s home. “Look at this n***a. Old n***a rolled an hour and a half, gotta put his shoes the fuck back on,” Gillie joked as Budden arrived late. “We don’t wanna hear none of that proper talking shit, you on n***a time.”

Joe Budden Confronts Gillie Da Kid & Wallo

Wallo added: “This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over. We celebrating the 50th year of Hip Hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of Hip Hop. This n***a made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000.” “It fucked me up too,” Budden replied. “Get your YouTube hype shit the fuck outta here.”

