Gillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast Together

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid are two of the most respected and well-known hip-hop media figures, and are both great rappers in their own right. However, for quite some time now, beef and bickering got in between them. For hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, though, it looks like the two and Gillie’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo267 are setting all that aside. In a new clip, they all teased an upcoming podcast episode where they will all sit down and talk about the game, their history, and probably a lot more. All in all, it’s quite exciting news not just for fans of this kind of content, but for people who want to see more beefs get squashed in rap music.

After all, it’s a phenomenon that social media has taken full advantage of through clout-chasing and how it boosts sales. In fact, it’s been a common trend for feuds to raise album sales and interest in artists for generations, so it’s not new by any means. For those unaware, Joe Budden and Gillie got into it over fame and wealth, Budden’s past, and their podcasts’ success and controversies. While there’s still a lot to discuss and correct there, it’s heartening to see that it’ll be a dialogue, not an argument.

Read More: Gillie Da Kid’s Impact On The Philadelphia Hip-Hop Scene

Joe Budden, Gillie & Wallo Link Up

Furthermore, Wallo spoke in the clip of the importance and weight behind this particular team-up. “This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over,” he remarked, still keeping up with their cheeky banter when Joe Budden pulled up to Gillie’s home. “We celebrating the 50th year of hip-hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of hip-hop. This n***a made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000.”

Meanwhile, given how outspoken Budden in particular has been about hip-hop’s 50th, we’re sure that’ll be an important part of the conversation. Media like this aims to analyze, assess, and contribute a compelling and entertaining view of the art form we love. Considering the sheer talent between the three of them, it’s amazing that their three heads will come together to make something special. For more news and the latest updates on Wallo267, Gillie Da King, and Joe Budden, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Joe Budden Explains Why He Doesn’t Interview More Rappers

[via]