Gillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast Together

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary is healing a lot of wounds within the community.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast Together

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid are two of the most respected and well-known hip-hop media figures, and are both great rappers in their own right. However, for quite some time now, beef and bickering got in between them. For hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, though, it looks like the two and Gillie’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo267 are setting all that aside. In a new clip, they all teased an upcoming podcast episode where they will all sit down and talk about the game, their history, and probably a lot more. All in all, it’s quite exciting news not just for fans of this kind of content, but for people who want to see more beefs get squashed in rap music.

After all, it’s a phenomenon that social media has taken full advantage of through clout-chasing and how it boosts sales. In fact, it’s been a common trend for feuds to raise album sales and interest in artists for generations, so it’s not new by any means. For those unaware, Joe Budden and Gillie got into it over fame and wealth, Budden’s past, and their podcasts’ success and controversies. While there’s still a lot to discuss and correct there, it’s heartening to see that it’ll be a dialogue, not an argument.

Read More: Gillie Da Kid’s Impact On The Philadelphia Hip-Hop Scene

Joe Budden, Gillie & Wallo Link Up

Furthermore, Wallo spoke in the clip of the importance and weight behind this particular team-up. “This is what you look like when you’re two rappers and it’s over,” he remarked, still keeping up with their cheeky banter when Joe Budden pulled up to Gillie’s home. “We celebrating the 50th year of hip-hop, these is two ancient dinosaurs of hip-hop. This n***a made $3,700 his whole rap career. Joe probably made about $77,000.”

Meanwhile, given how outspoken Budden in particular has been about hip-hop’s 50th, we’re sure that’ll be an important part of the conversation. Media like this aims to analyze, assess, and contribute a compelling and entertaining view of the art form we love. Considering the sheer talent between the three of them, it’s amazing that their three heads will come together to make something special. For more news and the latest updates on Wallo267, Gillie Da King, and Joe Budden, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Joe Budden Explains Why He Doesn’t Interview More Rappers

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.