Gillie Da Kid’s Impact On The Philadelphia Hip-Hop Scene

There is a general debate on which city houses the greatest rap talents. As far as Nasir Fard, aka Gillie Da Kid is concerned, he’s Philly’s greatest rap export. With many prominent acts like Meek Mill, Lil Dicky, and Lil Uzi Vert calling Philly home, Gillie’s claim has ruffled several feathers. However, his confidence is not without merit. The self-acclaimed title comes from over two decades worth of his involvement in the Hip Hop scene.

Sadly, in July 2023, Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, was fatally shot in Philadelphia. YNG Cheese had begun to follow in his father’s footsteps and was making a name for himself in Philly’s burgeoning rap scene. Artists from across the globe gave condolences and supported Gillie through this tragedy. It has caused the rap veteran’s family and career to take center stage.

Gillie Da Kid & Major Figgas

Gillie rose to prominence as a founding member of the group Major Figgas. They rocked the Philly music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group’s notoriety surged after the release of their debut album, Figgas 4 Life. Major Figgas gained even more fame with the single “Yeah That’s Us,” a heavy hitter which peaked at the penultimate spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. Several issues eventually led to their disbandment, and Gillie Da Kid sought a solo career after the group’s publishing rights with Universal ended.

Beef With Cash Money Records



Gillie eventually signed on to Cash Money Records, but that never materialized into any official single. The classic scenario of artist vs. label ensued in a tale as old as musical time. Over the years, he has openly rebuked the label’s boss, Birdman, as well as Lil Wayne over irregular financial compensation. The claim comes from Gillie insisting he is the ghostwriter behind several of Wayne’s songs. In 2020, he lambasted Birdman for allegedly exploiting artists on his podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

“All these n*ggas is fake b*tch-ass n*ggas! He robbed every n*gga he came in the game with!” he said. “Money ain’t got sh*t to do with being real! There’s a lot of fake-ass n*ggas with money. N*ggas is fake as a muthaf*cker. He done robbed every n*gga he came in the game with to get some money!”

Million Dollaz Worth of Game is run by Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, also first cousins. Together, they educate the youth from Philly and across the country on music, culture, and more. The podcast has hosted stars like Nick Cannon, LL Cool J, J. Prince, Davido, Lil Baby, Remy Ma, Curren$y, and more.

The Keys To Philly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

What makes a king a king? His ability to look after the people in the kingdom. Gillie has taken his self-appointed title and brought it to life. His philanthropic acts speak volumes about his community leadership. He has gifted furniture, a car, and TV sets to his community members from brand partners. He has also presented cash gifts to women in need during the holidays. These are some of the few acts of kindness he has spread to his community. Importantly, this has earned him recognition from Philadelphia Councilman Johnson.

As a result, Gillie Da Kid was presented with the keys to the city for his contribution to businesses in the state. Indeed, he used to be a co-founding member of the group Major Figgas, and through his musical surge, Gillie Da Kid and his former group members helped to put Philly on rap’s map. However, his reputation has far exceeded his music, making him a hometown icon. So while the City of Brotherly Love houses many notable East Coast rappers and the title of “the best” is subjective, Gillie Da Kid’s impact is not up for debate.

[via]