Gillie Da Kid’s Son YNG Cheese Murdered: What We Know

Last week, reports emerged claiming Gillie Da King’s son, YNG Cheese, died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia. Although the rapper-turned-podcaster has mourned the loss of his son outside of the public eye, the death of YNG Cheese weighs heavily on the hearts of Philadelphians and the hip-hop community at large. Friends and family honored Cheese at The Met Philadelphia on Monday, July 24th for his funeral.

Who Was YNG Cheese?

YNG Cheese, real name Devin Spady, was an aspiring rapper and the beloved son of Gillie Da King, the co-founder of Major Figgas, and co-host of Barstool Sports’ Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with his cousin, Wallo. Spady began making a name for himself in the local Philadelphia rap scene, releasing projects like Born A Star and working alongside his brother Macc, as Macc N Cheese.

YNG Cheese’s Death

On that fateful Thursday night, a triple shooting occurred near Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue, per CBS News. Police reported there were three victims, including YNG Cheese, although the other two only suffered injuries. Despite medical efforts, YNG Cheese tragically passed away from his gunshot wounds at the hospital. Police continue to investigate his murder, although they have yet to make any arrests.

The Shocking News & Reactions

The news of Cheese’s death spread rapidly across social media on the night of the incident. While official confirmation from authorities was pending, witnesses on the scene identified him as Gillie’s son. The devastating loss prompted an outpouring of support and condolences from Gillie’s peers in the music industry and fans alike.

Macc, YNG Cheese’s younger brother, shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram after the funeral. “Love you with all my heart bro,” he wrote. “All the memories we got I cherish, you just put all the weight on me lol but I got you bro I gotta finished what we started and keep ya name alive, i can go on and on it’s so much shit I can say but ima miss you so much I’m already missing you like crazy bro I LOVE YOU.”

Reactions From The Philadelphia & Hip-Hop Community

Wallo, Gillie’s cousin and co-host on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, shared a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram. Wallo expressed his deep love for YNG Cheese and vowed to look after his dad. A few days later, he assured fans that he and Gillie would continue to make strides to ensure a better future for Philadelphia.

“It’s a tragic situation but tomorrow is going to be better than yesterday and we never stop believing that, never. We’re never going to abandon the mission God sent us to do,” Wallo said, seemingly referencing Gillie Da King’s GillieFest which takes place on July 29th at Franklin Music Hall. Similarly, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz, and Maino took to their social media to offer condolences and express their grief over the senseless violence that claimed a young life.

A Painful Reminder

The tragic irony of this situation is not lost on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, who have been actively working to steer Philadelphia youth away from violence and crime. Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy also discussed the heartbreaking loss on The Breakfast Club, emphasizing Gillie and Wallo’s efforts to guide the youth in Philadelphia.

Burial & Farewell

On July 24, a funeral service was held at The Met Philadelphia for Devin Spady, aka YNG Cheese. Family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their respects and bid farewell to the young rapper. The ceremony took place at the popular concert venue along North Broad Street. Later, YNG Cheese was laid to rest at Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.