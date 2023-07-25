Wallo Shares Positive Message With Fans Following Tragic Death Of Gillie Da Kid’s Son

News first broke last week that Gillie Da Kid’s eldest song was tragically killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia. When the news broke dozens of artists throughout the hip-hop world poured out their sympathies. One of the first was Wallo who took to Instagram with a touching tribute. His post read “Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!” Now in a new Instagram post he shared another heartfelt message with fans. In the comments underneath his new message fans poured out love and support for everyone involved.

Wallo was far from the only one to share his sympathies in the wake of the news. Rap artists like Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Maino, Mysonne, and many more also made statements. In the days following their was even more support from legends in the Philadelphia rap scene. Mike Knox posted a photo of many notable names together collectively morning the loss of Gillie’s song. “Spent today showing our brother love @gilliedaking @meekmill @beaniesigelsp @phillyfreeway @mikeknoxofficial @batcavestudio1 @bump_mf and so many others we love you bro rest in peace cheese,” the caption read.

Wallo’s New Message

Earlier today The Shade Room shared footage from Gillie’s son’s funeral. Many fans took to the comments to explain how heartbroken they were for Gillie. “GILLIES FACE CARRYING HIS OWN SON , BURYING HIM , PRAY FOR THAT MAN,” one of the top comments reads. “Shit man carrying your own son in a casket has to be a different type of pain,” and “Seeing him carry his own child’s body – this is tragic,” read others. In the comments fellow notable names continue to express their condolences for Gillie Da Kid in this tragic situation.

