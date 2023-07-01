Gillie Da Kid Receives Support From Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Maino, And More Following Son’s Death

YNG Cheese passed away recently.

It was reported recently that the son of Gillie Da Kid, YNG Cheese, was involved in a shooting in Philly last night (July 20). Tragically, the 25-year-old was killed in the incident, which also left two other victims hospitalized. The surviving victims are reported to be in stable condition. The incident reportedly occurred on the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue. So far, authorities haven’t made any arrests. They are currently searching for the suspect, who was last seen wearing a mask and a white jacket.

Following the horrific news, various peers have come forward to offer their condolences to the aspiring rapper’s grieving father. Meek Mill shared a photo of the young man on his Instagram earlier today, captioning the post, “RIP CHEESE GOD BLESS YOUR SOUL!” He went on to write, “Its So [f***ing] hard to survive in Philadelphia it’s a shame!”

YNG Cheese Killed In Philly

Swizz Beatz wrote, “Sending ultra love to you and your family during this time my brotha,” alongside various broken-hearted emojis. Maino gave Gillie Da Kid his “energy and condolences” amid reports. Gillie Da Kid’s podcast co-host, Wallo267, also shared his thoughts amid the tragedy. “Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese,” he wrote, “I got your father, Rest Well.”

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy also recently discussed the death of YNG Cheese on The Breakfast Club. “What hurts so much about this situation,” Charlamagne Tha God explained, “is as much as Wallo and Gillie do for the community of Philadelphia.” “As much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from … killing each other and gang violence. To have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life is indeed not fair, in no way shape or form.”

