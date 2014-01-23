Upon being released from prison, Maino started his record label Hustle Hard Entertainment in 2003. He dominated the mixtape scene and set out to bring “new life” to New York rap. The Brooklyn native released his debut album, If Tomorrow Comes in 2009, which featured the popular single, “Hi Hater”. His single, “All the Above” featuring T-Pain landed on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 54. He’s collaborated with fellow rappers T.I.,Cool & Dre and B.G. His latest release is titled The Day After Tomorrow.