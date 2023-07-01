Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese, Fatally Shot In Philadelphia: Report

YNG Cheese, the son of Gillie Da King, has reportedly passed away following a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night (July 20). Police told NBC10 Philadelphia that the shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue. Two other victims, 28 and 31, were injured in the shooting but are in stable condition at the Einstein Medical Center. Police said that they found two of the victims a block away from the shooting, one of which was a 25-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds to the back and later, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The news of YNG Cheese’s death rattled through social media on Thursday night. Witnesses on the scene have identified the 25-year-old victim as Gillie’s son, but official confirmation is pending from the authorities. However, sources close to the family confirmed to NBC10 Philadelphia that the victim was Gillie’s son. As social media sent their condolences to Gillie Da King, Wallo, Gillie’s cousin and co-host on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. “Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well,” he wrote alongside photos of YNG Cheese.

Social Media Tributes Pour In For YNG Cheese & Gillie Da King

Although Gillie Da King has yet to publicly comment on the passing of his son but his peers and friends in the hip-hop world sent their condolences. Metro Boomin, Ghostface Killah, E-40, Lloyd Banks, Bobby Shmurda, and more paid their respects. “Praying for u @gilliedaking words can’t explain how u feel so we just gon pray big dawg. We care about u,” 03 Greedo wrote under Wallo’s post. Meanwhile, Gillie’s latest Instagram post was filled with comments from artists like Joyner Lucas and Swizz Beatz.

Similar to his father, YNG Cheese was carving out a lane in hip-hop over the past few years. Cheese was a blossoming rapper who released Born A Star in 2019. He also formed a duo Macc & Cheese with 37Macc. The two experienced viral success with the release of “IGNORE” via Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Entertainment. Cheese leaves behind a son. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding this tragedy.

