This week, GloRilla unveils her debut EP on CMG. This year has been a whirlwind for the Memphis rapper as her “F.N.F.” hit took over social media. What began as a viral sensation turned GloRilla into a star, and it ushered in a deal with Yo Gotti’s collective. We have watched in real-time as the humble rapper reaches new heights, and soon, we will receive her project, Anyways, Life’s Great.

The project is slated for arrival this Friday (November 11) and Gillie Da Kid teased his upcoming interview with GloRilla. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game host posted a series of clips that show him with Wallo in the heart of Memphis. By the look of the videos, Gillie interviewed GloRilla on her home turf.

The videos didn’t give us much to go on regarding what we can expect from the interview. However, in true Glo fashion, the rapper had her crew of best friends by her side as they turned up. Gillie is seen in the middle of the group as the ladies spit GloRilla’s bars, and he could barely keep up with the hyped energy.

As we approach Anyways, Life’s Great‘s arrival, GloRilla also sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 to discuss the release. “Yo, they going to get that raw. Can I curse on here?” she questioned. “They going to get that raw, you know what I’m saying, that raw s*it. I got my girl. They ain’t tuned in yet—Niki Pooh. She on there. It’s just a whole lot of raw sh*t they going to feel it.”

Stay tuned for Anyways, Life’s Great and check out Gillie Da Kid with GloRilla above and below. Also, make sure to stream GloRilla’s latest single, “Nut Quick.”