Days after teasing her new single “Nut Quick,” GloRilla blessed fans with the Ben Marc-directed video. The 23-year-old rapper is seen partying it up with her friends after kicking her “sneaky link” out the bed. JT of the City Girls makes a special guest appearance as a therapist as GloRilla and her leading man discuss his bedroom skills.

The visual comes heels of Big Glo revealing the cover art and release date for her new EP Anyways…Life’s Great, dropping this Friday, November 11th. The nine-track EP features several of the star’s hit singles, including her breakout hit “F.N.F” as well as her No. 1 single “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. Despite the success of F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” the young rapper says she never got paid for the record. Last month, she took to Facebook to respond to the song’s producer, Hitkidd, who claimed that there may be a legal battle between the two, regarding rights to the viral song.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

“N***a done made so much money from ‘F.N.F’. I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” the CMG signee wrote on Facebook. “But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder. Wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this. Still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together.”

She continued: “He been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media. I could’ve been came out about the snake sh** he been doing to me.”

Anyways…Life’s Great marks the follow-up to her 2019 project Most Likely Up Next and 2020’s P Status. Check out “Nut Quick” below and stream Anyways… Life’s Great available now.