GloRilla is back with brand new music. Fresh off having the number one track in country with “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B, the Memphis rapper took to Triller to tease new music for her loyal fans. She shared the high energy track with her followers, captioning it with lyrics from the unreleased track. “Don’t go off what dat N**a told you boo dat N***a hurt.”

Along with the video, Glo shared the release date for her EP, writing, “11/11 Anyways Life’s Great [trophy emoji].”

Earlier this month, the 23-year old star announced the nine-track EP, making it her first major label studio project. The upcoming record will also feature GloRilla’s two chart-topping singles, “Blessed” and “Tomorrow 2.” Anyways Life’s Great marks the follow-up to her 2019 project Most Likely Up Next and 2020’s P Status. The “F.N.F” rapper achieved much success with her viral hit single this summer, receiving co-signs from artists like Travis Scott and Cardi B.

GloRilla recently spoke about her relationship with Cardi B and the advice she received from the Bronx native. “She had hit me up already when I was blowing up,” Glo shared. “Soon as I had landed in New York and I was going through the airport, she had sent me a little voicemail message, you know, giving me advice and motivating me like that. She’ll like my stuff, then when I was in the studio one day and I was listening to all my songs like, ‘Who can I put on this song?”

Shortly after the convo, she texted Cardi back, sharing, “They were trying to surprise me with it,” GloRilla added. “Yo Gotti was trying to surprise me but I ended up finding out because I was trying to get her on another song. So, she sent me the little clips, she DMs them to me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god! She just murdered this song!”

Stream Anyways Life’s Great, dropping November 11th.