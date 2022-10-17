She has one major hit under her belt after “F.N.F” went viral and GloRilla is already experiencing the ills of the industry. GloRilla’s Hitkidd-produced single blew up online and was instrumental in her inking a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She recently took home her first award after winning Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, and as those celebrations continue, GloRilla has also been squaring off with Hitkidd online.

According to the producer, the powers that be are attempting to take him to court over “F.N.F.” There have been arguments about who owns what, as it has been argued that GloRilla no longer makes money from “F.N.F.” because her new label “froze all the money,” according to Power Entertainment’s Kadeen Phillips.

“Glo won’t see a dime until her advance paid back but that was her choice by signing to CMG,” he added. “Luckily, Hitkidd still OWNs the song.”

As this online spat over masters and publishing moves forward, GloRilla hopped on Instagram Live with another update. According to her, Hitkidd wants “everything I do.”

“He want to make it like he created me, and that’s not what it is,” she added. “You could’ve gave that beat to anybody. Nobody was gonna make ‘F.N.F.’ but me. I was the only person that was gonna make ‘F.N.F.,’ so stop acting like you discovered me.” She went to praise him as a “great producer” but said Hitkidd does “f*ck sh*t.”

GloRilla accused him of switching up on her because there is money involved. Elsewhere during the Live, she suggested that Hitkidd was only mad because she recently bought Cardi B a Patek for her birthday.

Meanwhile, Gotti nor CMG have commented on this controversy. Check out the messy situation below.