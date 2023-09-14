cmg
- MixtapesZillionaire Doe Is Living Out His "D Boi Dreams" With First LP Under CMGThe youngster from Dallas expressed his excitement to hit the ground running under Gotti's tutelage. ByZachary Horvath1440 Views
- MusicYo Gotti Explains How He Plans To Help Zillionaire Doe "Maximize" His PotentialZillionaire Doe recently inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label.ByCole Blake909 Views
- ReviewsMoneybagg Yo "Speak Now" ReviewMoneybagg Yo's latest album "Speak Now" features some of his most ambitious work yet, after months of being teased. ByTeeJay Small775 Views
- ReviewsMozzy "Children Of The Slums" ReviewMozzy’s wisdom is reflected in his newfound emotional strentgh.ByDemi Phillips1338 Views
- MusicYo Gotti Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Memphis RapperDiscover how Yo Gotti rose to fame as a Memphis rapper, became an entrepreneur, music executive, and philanthropist, leading to his impressive $20 million net worth in 2024.ByJake Skudder5.2K Views
- Music42 Dugg Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Dive into the net worth of 42 Dugg, the Detroit rapper signed to Yo Gotti & Lil Baby. ByAxl Banks6.4K Views
- MusicYo Gotti Is Attending A Business Course At UCLAGotti is already one of the best executives in rap. ByLavender Alexandria649 Views
- MusicGloRilla Claps Back At People Claiming She Switched UpGlo isn't holding back on fans that claim fame is changing her.ByLavender Alexandria1119 Views
- SongsGloRilla And Fivio Foreign Team Up On New CMG Compilation Track "Cha Cha Cha"The pair link up for an impressive new banger. ByLavender Alexandria1.7K Views
- MusicYo Gotti Announces "Gangsta Art 2" CMG Compilation Album Dropping This WeekCMG is getting together again for another compilation album.ByTallie Spencer1.8K Views
- SongsMoneybagg Yo Links With Sexyy Red For New Track "Big Dawg"Moneyybag Yo is back with a new banger.ByTallie Spencer2.6K Views
- MusicGloRilla Makes Fun Of Her Memphis Accent After VMAs Clip Goes ViralThe fans still love your music, Glorilla.ByTallie Spencer1440 Views