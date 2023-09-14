GloRilla Makes Fun Of Her Memphis Accent After VMAs Clip Goes Viral

GloRilla is known for her sense of humor and doesn't hesitate to embrace jokes, even if they're directed at herself. During her appearance at the VMAs on September 12, where she presented Metro Boomin as a performer, social media users couldn't help but take note of her distinct and thick Memphis accent as she read from the teleprompter. "What's up New Jersey, how y'all feeling tonight?" GloRilla began. "Now I can't walk in heels so y'all gotta bare with me now. This next performance comes from one of the biggest hip-hop producers in music today." "A diamond certified superstar who's not only nominated for four VMAs, but has also had multiple number one albums and 42 Billboard Hot 100 hits, featuring Future, Swae Lee, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and NAV … give it up for Metro!" she continued.

While her introduction was high-energy and perfectly read, fans pointed out her pronunciation of "music," and "Future." The up-and-coming rapper has a distinctive Memphis accent that's hard to ignore. It's part of what makes her music so unique, and her voice and delivery so distinct. For instance, when she pronounces the word "music," she elongates the first syllable into "myoo." Additionally, she inserts an "r" sound in the middle, resulting in a pronunciation that sounds like "myursic."

GloRilla's Memphis Accents Shines Through

"Dey said dem R’s was kicking my ass," GloRilla jokingly responded to the commentary after noticing the clip going viral. However, GloRilla is proud of her accent, and is even more proud of being from the city of Memphis. In numerous interviews, GloRilla has spoken about her love for the city. "Memphis is top tier when it comes to music," the rapper said in an interview with Complex. "I'm so glad [that] the last couple years we've been getting the notoriety, because Memphis is known for music too."

In the past year, GloRilla experienced a significant breakthrough in her career. Her track "F.N.F (Let's Go)" went viral, propelling her to a new level of stardom. Being noticed by Yo Gotti and securing a label deal with CMG has helped escalate her further into success. In less than a year, GloRilla has seen numerous achievements. Her debut EP titled Anyways, Life's Great debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart. She also secured a BET Award, a Grammy nomination, and a notable endorsement from Cardi B which resulted in collaborating on the song "Tomorrow 2."

