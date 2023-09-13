2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Nicki Minaj, Yung Miami, Megan Thee Stallion & More

One of the biggest evenings in music went down without a hitch last night (September 12), as the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were the talk of the industry. Hundreds of stars descended on the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to celebrate the year's highlights in all things music and pop culture. This year was particularly special for the Barbz, as Nicki Minaj hosted the star-studded event.

Of course, MTV made sure to make Minaj feel as welcome as possible, as the VMA logo was even changed to her favorite shade of pink. The performances were also hot topics of conversations across social media, which included the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as a duo, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Future, Metro Boomin, Nav, Swae Lee, and a Diddy Global Icon Medley, led by Sean Combs, himself. Additionally, the Hip Hop 50th Medley saw some of the genre's greats take to the stage. Doug E. Fresh, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, and DMC were just a few who joined for an epic celebration. Minaj also lent her talents to the show, where she even previewed a track set to be featured on her anticipated forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

Prior to the event kicking off, the red carpet was sizzling with our favorite entertainers' hottest looks. They were dissected, praised, and critiqued online—some more than others. Although Ashanti was flying solo for the night, she made sure her boo Nelly was present, with a picture of the couple printed on her clutch purse. Doja's web-like gown turned heads, and Offset's hair clips were a cultural statement, while Weezy and Lil Uzi Vert kept things simple—yet expensive—with their 'fits. Saweetie's bone-accessory gown had social media calling her dress Flintstone's Fashion, but it was Yung Miami's red carpet display that stole the show. Check out a few highlights from the red carpet below, and let us know who stood out the most.

2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ashanti

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Offset & Cardi B

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chlöe

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Bailey attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Coco Jones

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

French Montana

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: French Montana attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Diddy & His Kids Jessie, D'Lila, Chance, & Justin

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs and family attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Doechii

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Doechii attends the 2023 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards also at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Don Toliver

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Don Toliver attends the 2023 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Flo Milli

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Flo Milli attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

GloRilla

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: GloRilla attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ice Spice

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice poses in the press room also at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Kalii

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kaliii attends the 2023 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Billy Porter

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Billy Porter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Karol G

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Karol G attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards also at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

King Combs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Raven Tracy and King Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Uzi Vert attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards also at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Wayne poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Megan Thee Stallion

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Yung Miami

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Yung Miami also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Mellow Rackz

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Mellow Rackz also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Metro Boomin

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

NLE Choppa

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: NLE Choppa also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Roxanne Shante

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Roxanne Shante also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Cente. On September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Saweetie

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Saweetie also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sexxy Redd

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sexyy Red also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Shenseea

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Shenseea also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Tiffany Haddish also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Timbaland

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Timbaland also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Toosii

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Toosii also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

TS Madison

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: TS Madison also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Fat Joe

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Fat Joe also attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

YG & Angela Simmons