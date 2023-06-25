Shenseea, born in Jamaica, grew up in a diverse household with an Afro-Jamaican mother and a Korean-born father. Though she is estranged from her father, her cultural background substantially shaped her musical style​.

Breakthrough In Music

Shenseea performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Shenseea's music career took off when she was signed by Lemuel Samuel's music label Rockstar. She gained recognition after remixing the well-known Vybz Kartel's song "Loodi" and performing at Reggae Sumfest in 2015. By 2017, she had made it to the main stage of Reggae Sumfest, her notoriety leading to international tours. That same year, she also collaborated with Sean Paul on the single "Rolling" and joined him on his European tour. Her work in 2016 earned her "Young Hot and Hype Artiste" at the Youth View Awards, Break Out Celebrity of 2016, and Collaboration of The Year for "Loodi."

Stepping Onto The International Stage

Shenseea's talent soon attracted the attention of international artists. In 2018, she was featured on Christina Aguilera's album Liberation, on the song "Right Moves." She continued her upward trajectory by signing with Interscope Records in 2019, releasing the hip-hop/dancehall track "Blessed" featuring Tyga. It accumulated over 58 million views on YouTube by April 2022​​.

In January 2020, she collaborated with Jamaican record producer Rvssian on a single titled "IDKW," which also featured American rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug. That same year, she appeared on Masego's album Studying Abroad and Major Lazer's Music is the Weapon.

Recognitions & Recent Works

Shenseea's career reached new heights in 2021 when she collaborated with Kanye West on his album Donda, appearing on the songs "Pure Souls" with Roddy Ricch and "Ok Ok Pt 2" with Rooga. This collaboration earned her an Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist at the 2022 64th Grammy Awards, marking her first Grammy nomination. Additionally, she won Best Reggae Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards​.

On January 21, 2022, Shenseea released the song "Lick," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, included in her debut album, Alpha, released on March 11, 2022​. She also performed at the 22nd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2023​​.

Personal Life

In addition to her music career, Shenseea has corporate sponsorship deals with companies such as Telecom, Firm Flow, Boom, and Pepsi-Cola JA sponsorship​. At 19, before her music career took off, Shenseea gave birth to her son, Rajeiro Lee. In 2020, her son signed an endorsement deal for Babybop Kids Store at the age of four​​.