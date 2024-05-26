Shenseea Is "Anxious" For What Could Follow The Release Of "Never Gets Late Here"

Shenseea was definitely hinting that something bigger could be coming down the pipeline over the last year and change. The Jamaican-bred singer and rapper was dropping a bevy of singles in that time frame, but only the 2024 releases would make the final cut. From "Hit & Run" featuring Masicka and Di Genius to "Dolla," the "Shen Yeng Anthem" artist was giving fans different sonics on each cut. That was part of the mission for Shenseea on Never Gets Late Here, according to an Apple Music interview.

"Iv'e always been an artist who just always tries new things because that's how magic happens," Shenseea explained. "My album is so versatile. It's almost like you can like this one today-but tomorrow is a different day." Perhaps part of the reason for this massive undertaking of different genres is her gunning for recognition from critics in particular. In another chat with People, she has said that she has "no expectations" for her sophomore release. However, these statements would leave you to believe otherwise.

Listen To Never Gets Late Here By Shenseea

"I really want one of these songs to go further than any of my songs has ever been. One wish is to definitely get a Grammy," she said. "I always said that I want to win a reggae Grammy first before I win any other Grammy because it's where I'm from. I don't want to win just for myself, I want to win it for my country, I want to win it for my family, my friends, the people who grew up with me, my team." Shenseea definitely has some potential winners in the tracklist, and we are wishing her the best of luck with this release going forward.

What are your thoughts on Never Gets Late Here by Shenseea? Is this her best album so far, why or why not? Who had the strongest guest performance? Is she one of the top voices in dancehall/reggae? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shenseea. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Never Gets Late Here Tracklist:

Face Lift - Intro Hit & Run (feat. Masicka & Di Genius) Tap Out Neva Neva Die For You Keep A Place Dolla Loyalty Flava (feat. Coi Leray) NaNa Red Flag (with Anitta) Stars Heaven On Earth Work Me Out (with Wizkid)

