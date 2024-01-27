Shenseea And Masicka Talk About Sneaky Links On Di Genius-Produced "Hit & Run"

27-year-old Kingston, Jamaica native Shenseea returns just two months later with a brand-new single. The reggae specialist is not alone on this one either. She teams up with two fellow Jamaican stars for a single all about one night stands. Shenseea usually drops pretty sensual tracks most of the time. However, the song she put out two months prior was a switch-up from that.

Shenseea and Lola Brooke went off on "Beama," a more braggadocious rap cut. While it still had a hint of reggae thrown in for good measure, both were all business. From puffing their chest out about their status to their wealth, Shenseea and Lola were uber-confident. That self-assurance trickles its way into "Hit & Run" in a little bit of a different way.

Listen To "Hit & Run" By Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius

This track definitely stays more on the reggae side of things. Shenseea's verse sees her talk about how she does not want to be held down by a man. "You think you coulda get inna my feelings? (Nah) / You couldn't get me fi sekkle down (Sekkle down)." Masicka then gives the male perspective on his portion. Seemingly, he is the one who is trying to get into a relationship with Shenseea. But, that is not what she is looking for and she feels good enough about herself that she does not need a partnership right now.

Where would rank this amongst the rest of her most recent tracks? Do you think an album is coming down the pipeline? Who had the best performance and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

Long story short, your p***y good and done

Heaven me see when you pull your drawers down

Call, call your phone, me want some

Dial tone again, your heart numb

A wicked, a wicked 'bout hit and run

Me a real bad b****, me no sekkle down

