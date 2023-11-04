Shenseea & Lola Brooke’s “Beama” Single & Music Video Bring The Baddie Energy

Shortly after confirming that her debut album is on the way, Lola Brooke continues to make her presence felt with a new collaboration. So far in 2023, we've heard the rising star connect with acts like French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Latto, and Yung Miami. This New Music Friday (November 3), it was Shenseea who Brooke joined forces with as the island gyal channelled her Jamaican roots for an infectious new single called "Beama."

Shenseea's beau, London on da Track came through with production, alongside Dready and Philip Cornish. The song begins with a sample of Louie Rankin setting the tone, declaring, "Don't you ever bring scared business to me.

You're lookin' at the toughest rassclaat Jamaican in the United States of America." When it's her turn to show off her rhyming skills, the mother of one doesn't hold back, spitting "You gon' make me flash on a b**ch like paparazzi / I'm too fly to crash out, but f**k it, kamikaze" as the first verse concludes.

Shenseea Taps Lola Brooke for "Beama"

For her part, Brooke closes "Beama" out with big energy. "Even D1 players couldn't hold up / Body like milk, nah, coca'," she gasses herself up, perfectly matching Shenseea's confidence. In the accompanying music video, both women glow while showing off for the camera, riding around in a Rolls Royce together before stopping outside a Miami store to rhyme the rest of the track.

Check out Shenseea's latest visual for "Beama" featuring Lola Brooke above. If you think the song will be in rotation for you this fall, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more information on the New Yorker's highly anticipated album, click the link below, and for more HNHH release recommendations check back later this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be main dish, you the side piece

Lipstick red like a Ferrari

You gon' make me flash on a b**ch like paparazzi

I'm too fly to crash out, but f**k it, kamikaze

