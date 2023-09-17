Shenseea Wants Everyone To Drop Their “Waistline” On Her Latest Summer Anthem

For most people, the fall season is already in full swing. People are beginning to get ready for all of the holidays, the leaves changing, and everything pumpkin spice. But, the turn of the season does not officially begin until the early morning of September 23. So, technically, Shenseea's newest track, "Waistline" is here just in time before summer comes to a close. Besides, the dancehall genre does not give a hoot about what time of the year it is, it is always a beach day with these types of tunes!

Shenseea's new song also features production credits from her man, London On Da Track. The extremely successful trap rap producer who has gone on to produce for some of the biggest hip-hop artists in the world, is now also dipping his toes into dancehall. The two appear to still be together as of about a few months ago. Former partner and baby mama to London, Summer Walker, credited Shenseea for changing him for the better.

Read More: Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Booted Off Rock Hall Of Fame Board Over Racist & Sexist Comments

Listen To "Waistline" From Shenseea

"Waistline" is a very provocative groove that will have you wanting to tear up the dancefloor with your significant other. This is also the singer's third solo single of 2023, so a new album could be on the horizon. Shenseea is seeing success from her collaboration with the popular EDM-pop-producing duo The Chainsmokers. "My Bad" is already gaining millions of streams as Shenseea continues to gain more notoriety.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "Waistline," from Shenseea? Is this one of her best songs for the summer? Is she the most underrated dancehall artist in the game right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Must be UPS, the way you drop off the s*x for me

Click, clack, boom, when you kill it, that's a casualty

Take it there, send me over

Baby, talk to me, talk to me reckless

Grip from your hands like a necklace

Got a whole entree, one little taste

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Gets Turnt On New Single “Till The Club Closes”