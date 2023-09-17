Tiffany Haddish Gets Turnt On New Single “Till The Club Closes”

Tiffany Haddish has dropped off a lively new banger.

Tiffany Haddish recently dropped off an energetic new single, "Till The Club Closes." The bumping track is sure to serve as a party anthem for months to come, featuring the likes of Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign, and Begetz. Lighthearted and fun, the song fits in perfectly with the various other singles she's released throughout the years.

During a recent conversation on Sway's Universe, Haddish opened up about her one-woman record label, She Ready Music. "I think comedy and music are like, hand in hand," she described. "There's a rhythm to it, there's kind of a musicality to doing stand-up." Haddish went on to explain how the goal of each medium is to tell a story, making them both the "same" to her.

Tiffany Haddish - "Till The Club Closes" Ft. Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign, And Begetz

"Till The Club Closes" details a wild night on the town, complete with sex, stunting, and plenty of shots. Bouncy production meets hyped up lyrics, creating a song that's truly nothing short of club-ready. The lively banger also boasts a few signature quips from Haddish, calling back to her accomplished career as a comedian.

Haddish also recently showed out at the VMAs, stunning in a sheer, sparkly black gown. She took the opportunity to tease her upcoming music, revealing that she's looking for another Grammy nomination with her next releases. "She Ready Music is hitting the streets," she expressed. "We gon' party till the club close." Are you feeling Tiffany Haddish's new single alongside Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign, and Begetz? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lookin' like money and I'm feelin' like money
Let da top down on sunset 'til it's sunny
Pull up to da club, valet open da door
Treat me like a star, enter through da back door
Jumpin' on da couches, standin' on da bar
Crazy when da whole world knows who you are

