Tiffany Haddish On Shakira VMAs Backlash: “Do I Know You?”

Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish went viral for her interaction with Shakira at the VMAs. A clip of the comedian circulated, showing her repeatedly shouting the Columbian performer's name, and attempting to get a photo. Countless social media users weighed in on the moment, claiming that Haddish was doing too much. Despite this, Haddish doesn't appear to be letting the backlash get her down, instead allowing the negative feedback to roll right off.

During her recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, Haddish opened up about the controversy. According to her, Shakira wasn't even bothered by her behavior at the awards show, and they actually had a pleasant exchange. She fired back at haters, noting how it's none of their business how she acts, because it really doesn't affect them. "It just makes me laugh really hard because it's like at the end of the day, why you mad?" Haddish says of the drama. "'Oh she's embarrassing us!' Do I know you?" she continued. "Did you raise me? Did you ever feed me? Am I your friend? Like, I'm embarrassing you why, because I'm having a good time?"

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Just "Having A Good Time"

"What the camera didn't show, was her security said 'Okay, come come,' and we go on over there behind the curtain and she's like 'oh my God Tiffany you're so silly,'" Haddish added. "Giving me hugs and kisses, and then we're taking pictures, talking about music, we're talking about videos, we're talking about making money."

This isn't the first time Haddish has clapped back at the hate she's received for the viral moment. Amid the various headlines surrounding the situation, she took to Twitter to respond to claims that she "followed" and "photobombed" Shakira at the awards show. "This soooooo interesting to me," she wrote. "If you feel like I did to much All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You." What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's response to the Shakira VMAs incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

