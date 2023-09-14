Tiffany Haddish Roasted For Awkward Shakira Interaction

Tiffany Haddish has been the victim of some online clowning recently, after a clip surfaced of her approaching Shakira at the VMAs. In the clip, the Columbian performer makes her way through a sea of people, while Haddish follows her, loudly shouting her name repeatedly. Shakira paused a few times to take photos with or greet other guests, but failed to acknowledge Haddish. Now, social media users are calling Haddish out, claiming that she was doing entirely too much.

"Just so uncouth," one Instagram user comments. Another says, "this cringe af." Clearly, Haddish is a comedian and was just having fun with the celebrity encounter. With that being said, it doesn't look like fans will be letting this one slide. "That’s embarrassing, had that lady running away," a critical commenter writes. The clip now has other users talking about her behavior throughout the rest of the evening, claiming that they were put off by her demeanor the entire time. She's even got the Shakira fanbase out in full force, calling her actions "creepy" and labeling her a "weirdo."

Tiffany Haddish Chases Shakira At The VMAs

Haddish has yet to publicly address the criticism, but she appeared to reference it in a recent Tweet. She shared a clip of herself discussing her new music and talking about Afrobeats at the event, calling it "That time I had maybe [too] much fun!!!" The icon is known for her over-the-top persona, so it's no surprise she's making headlines for her awards show antics. Regardless, people will have their opinions.

Luckily for Haddish, some commenters are coming to her defense, claiming that if it was a different celebrity behaving this way, users wouldn't have a problem with it. "She funny asf," one Instagram user says. "Everybody else in there boring i would of been behind Tiffany the whole time." Do you think Tiffany Haddish was doing too much at the VMAs, or are social media users being overly critical? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tiffany Haddish.

