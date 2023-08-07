Fivio Foreign Talks New Collab With Tiffany Haddish

Fivio Foreign has opened up about his latest collaboration with Tiffany Haddish and noted how he was a big fan of her “energy” on and off the camera. Haddish hasn’t been in the public eye as much lately following last year’s accusations. However, recently, the Girl’s Trip actress has seemingly stepped away from the stage and decided to hit up the recording booth instead. Tiffany Haddish premiered her “Party Til Da Club Close” track during the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in June. TMZ caught up with the Brooklyn rapper at Los Angeles International Airport while he was in town filming the video for the Lil John-produced track.

During the brief chat, the “Headshot” rapper beamed with excitement as he described Tiffany Haddish’s colorful personality and even revealed another comedic heavyweight was on set amidst the fun: Dave Chappelle. “I ain’t gonna lie, I f*ck with her,” Fivio Foreign said. “Her energy — her sh*t different, boy. And she’s funny as hell for real.”

Tiffany Haddish’s Funny Girl Personality Is True On And Off-Screen

He continued: “After the shoot, she had me with Dave Chappelle, and my other son — and they was like, mad funny. I ain’t gonna lie. This shit number one! This shit going to number one!” To date, Tiffany Haddish has not announced she’s leaving comedy or acting anytime soon. However, she has put out a string of singles over the years. She’s even worked with heavy hitters like Snoop Dogg, Jada Pinkett Smith, E-40, and more.

In other related news, over the weekend Fivio Foriegn made an appearance on Drink Champs. During the stacked episode — which also featured Curren$y and City Girls’ rappers Yung Miami and JT — the rappers discussed the future of Hip Hop, shared personal stories, and more. When it came time for Fivio to speak, he discussed the state of drill music and his commitment to being the “people’s champ.” He also spoke about the importance of being versatile, as well as some other life lessons he’s learned over the years from collaborations and his artistic mentors.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Allegedly Roofied At Paris Night Club

[Via]