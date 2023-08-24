Alexis Oatman
- MusicMorgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In PittsburghThe country singer brought the rapper in his hometown of Pittsburgh,. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Speaks On 12-Year-Old Found Dead In Philadelphia“They playing so ruthless in Philly," the rapper said. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBeyoncé Has Tapped DJ Khaled To Join Her Reinassance TourThe producer had been tapped to Queen Bey's opening DJ for her Formation world tour. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicSafaree Credits Sean Kingston For Support In Hard Times"I am forever grateful to this man and his family," the reality star said. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicTeyana Taylor Gets Emotional During AfroPunk SetThe singer was overcome with emotion during a recent performance. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureMethod Man Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe"..If they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it," the Wu-Tang rapper said.By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureVince Staples Jokes All Men Should Spend A Week In Jail"We all need that," the rapper joked. By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsNick Cannon's Bro Lost Track Of Nick's Kids, Uses GoogleNick Cannon, himself, couldn't even name all his children. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicDr. Dre Partners With Jimmy Iovine For Atlanta Learning CenterThe initiative is aimed at helping students find their "superpower."By Alexis Oatman
- MusicAri Lennox Says She Hates "Craving Validation""It is truly a miserable experience," the singer tweeted. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearKid Cudi Says Pharrell Was A "Style God" To Him As A Kid"He was like the person I’d check for, most of the time," Cudi says. By Alexis Oatman
- PoliticsSukihana Links Up With Dr. Umar Once AgainThis rapper linked up with the educator and activist earlier this summer.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLizzo Shows Off New Hairdo Amid Harrasment SuitThe 35-year-old singer faces a sexual harassment lawsuit from her former backup dancers. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicWarren G Claims He Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid 2Pac Shooting"He probably would’ve been right there in the car with them and got shot as well," he says.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicTDE's Punch Says Rap Is Becoming More "Demonic"The record exec claims it has become very "blatant."By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsBad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner's NecklaceRumors between the two stars continue to heat up. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBilly Porter Says He Was "Booted" From R&B For Being GayThe actor claims he was told him being queer was a "liability."By Alexis Oatman
- MusicMeek Mill Credits Jadakiss For "Guiding" Him In His YouthThe Philly rapper says Jadakiss had significant on his youth. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicTimbaland Unveils Title For Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado TrackThe track is scheduled to be released on September 1. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearLatto Shows Off Plaques, Sports Savage X Fenty LingerieThe Atlanta rap star leaves little to the imagination. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearAshanti Stuns In Green BikiniThe singer seems to be on an endless vacation. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureTrinidad James Claims Gunna "Saved Male Hip-Hop""Please stop saying this summer was boring, " the rapper said. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBeyoncé Gets Key To Santa Clara, Made Honorary MayorQueen Bey has done it all. By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsMichael Blackson Says His Fiancee Lets Him Have Side ChicksApparently, his wife gives his free reign to do what he wants, the comedian says. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureMomma Dee Offers Her Thoughts On Bambi's Recent Arrest"My Grandkids need their mother," the reality star said.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicCoi Leray Opens Up About "Blue Moon" EPThe 26-year-old rapper claims to get "deep and personal" with this project. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearChloe x Halle Unveil Collection With Victoria's SecretThe collection is scheduled to be released on August 29By Alexis Oatman
- MusicYung Miami Orders Fans To "Leave Her Daddy Alone"The Florida-bred rap star says, "keep my daddy out of it." By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearKim Kardashian And North West Spotted With $45K Designer BagsThis mother-daughter duo is the most fashionable pair out there right now.
By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearKanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Another Risqué OutfitItalian citizens recently took issue with the architect designer's outfits.By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureNo Malice Reveals "Perks" Of Being Pusha T's BrotherBeing the brother of a rap star never hurt.By Alexis Oatman
- TVNick Cannon And Bri Tiesi's "Money" Skit Gets Mixed ReviewsNot everyone seems to be enjoying the couple's clip. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBrandy Gets Pranked By Her Daughter In Hilarious ClipThe singer appeared to be confused throughout the whole ordeal.By Alexis Oatman