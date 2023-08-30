TDE’s Punch Says Rap Is Becoming More “Demonic”

TDE president Punch has some thoughts about “demonic influences” in Hip-Hop. On Sunday (August 27), the label exec hopped on Twitter to address the state of the music industry today. In his opinion, demonism has become more and more prevalent. “The demonic influence is getting more and more blatant in this thing,” he wrote. “The gradualism was numbing, now it’s just out loud.”

2cool2blog went on to share the post on its official Instagram account. Judging by the comment section, fans seem to agree. “It took this post for some of y’all to realize it’s demonic spiritual warfare running rampant through music right now??” one person commented. Another person added, “[target emoji]…but y’all still gon be in these comments defending your favorite artists and making excuses. smh open your eyes!”

Punch Is Know For His Outspoken Nature

Moreover, the multi-hyphenate is not a man who minces his words. After DJ Akademiks made some disparaging remarks about SZA, he wasted no time clapping back at him. “Man I’ve been so conflicted the [past] couple of days as to address this dude publicly or not,” he expressed. “I’m not playing no internet games… He have to answer for those disrespectful things he said about SZA,” he wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post. However, the social media personality seemingly feels no way about it.

“None of y’all are Suge Knight,” he says in a recent livestream. “You don’t strike fear in my heart. There is no, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to get me!’ I did content about the biggest killers in the world in Chicago. I’ve talked about the worst people you could imagine… I won’t be sitting here scared of an older n***a who claims he’s a ‘thug.’ Mr. Punch from TDE, you didn’t have to delete your tweet.” He added, “I’m not scared of you. I don’t know nobody that’s scared of you and I don’t know nobody that would think you be doing nothing. So please, pipe down, and rather than delete the tweet, don’t send the tweet. Because if you look at my tweet history, I leave them up for all to see.”

