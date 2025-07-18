DJ Akademiks says Drake accused him of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team, to which the live streamer allegedly responded by firing back the same accusation. In a clip caught by Live Bitez, Akademiks claims he told Drake to pull up to Lamar's Grand National Tour concert in Toronto. The "Not Like Us" rapper performed two shows at the city's Rogers Centre back in June.

"Sometimes y'all be thinking me and Drake are buddy-buddy." Ak begins. "That's my mans and that is my favorite rapper, but like I don't d*ck suck him my n***a. When Drake told me that, I was like, 'Yo, I pulled up. Are you gonna pull up?' I swear I told him that. I promise you, I put it on everything. So like, I don't wanna hear none of y'all n****s talk sh*t. I'm the most b*tch made n***a in the game, and I'm pulling up. I'm seeing people."

From there, he claims that he had tickets to Kendrick Lamar's show in Toronto, but his ex "cut [his] passport up." He further recalls: "I said, 'I pulled up on them. They're coming to your city, are you gonna pull up? ... This guy just called you a pedophile, are you going to the show?'

DJ Akademiks & TDE Punch Beef

The livestream clip comes after DJ Akademiks got into a heated back and forth with TDE President Punch on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night. The drama began when Punch claimed to have heard that Drake allegedly wrote captions for the social media account, Akademiks TV.

Akademiks denied the accusation and complained about members of TDE going after him instead of the rapper they're actually feuding with, Drake. "If drake hurt yall feelings in a rap battle yall posted his house. GO SLIDE . Stop f*cking tweeting," he remarked.

That interaction began as a result of DJ Akademiks weighing in on Nicki Minaj's feud with SZA, which broke out earlier in the week. He took Minaj's side in the beef.