BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 05: TDE Records executive Punch attends the 2015 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks and TDE's Punch have been exchanging words online ever since Nicki Minaj and SZA's feud began, and Drake is a central topic.

DJ Akademiks probably didn't expect to check Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch on social media, but that wasn't their call to make. Nicki Minaj has caused a firestorm on Twitter thanks to her callouts and clap-backs concerning a whole bunch of people, including SZA, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and Jay-Z.

This broad and chaotic turn inadvertently led to a lot of different discussions going on. One of which was Punch claiming that Ak once said that Drake writes the captions for his alternate IG account, Akademiks TV. The streamer and hip-hop media commentator took to Twitter on Wednesday night (July 16) to clarify this assumption.

"Drake never wrote a caption on my page," Akademiks wrote. "I have a team that does it. Yes they are all like me heavy Drake fans ngl. What I said was last time I said anything on stream bout SZA … Drake was the one who personally called me and asked me to cool it and walk it back saying she was crying for 2 days in the studio while he was tryna get her to cut “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy”. I told Dave Free… the exact same thing and I said if Drake hasn’t hit us about anything that was posted it must be because he don’t give af at this point cuz he does communicate w my ppls. Any more clarity needed sir?"

Read More: SZA Exposes Nicki Minaj's Text Messages As Feud Rages On

Drake & DJ Akademiks

Then, Punch inquired more specifically about Drizzy's alleged negative comments about SZA, suggesting that Ak once said he handled that angle on the alternate Instagram account. "It’s confusing why ur even asking this because Anthony Saleh literally told me he knew who wrote the captions for AkademiksTV and said he paid for a private investigator to figure out everything about them," Ak responded. "why would Anthony Saleh figure out who running my alt page to then now accusing Drake of writing my captions?"

"Truth is Anthony Saleh talked to me bout AkademiksTV saying non public ppl were being mentioned and saying if I could have my employees chill out with captions and mentioning dot wife and non public ppl," he continued. "I agreed that non public ppl shouldn’t be targeted in a rap beef." "I literally said to Anthony Saleh .. YALL AND DRAKE went super personal," DJ Akademiks added in another tweet. "How yall blaming fans . My Akademiks Tv alt page is ran by fans. How u don’t care bout ur actions but u mad about what fans say."

Read More: TDE's Punch Draws Backlash For Wanting "Unity" In Hip-Hop After Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

