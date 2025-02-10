Drake Ranted About His Exes Right Before SZA & Serena Williams' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearances

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 634 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Call it God's Plan.

Drake caught a couple of strays during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show last night (Sunday, February 9), including his exes SZA and Serena Williams popping out for some joint performances and dance moves to "Not Like Us," respectively. But this turned out to be a twist of ironic fate. Just hours before, during one of his Australia and New Zealand concerts for his "Anita Max Win" tour – specifically the opening Melbourne show at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (February 9) – Drizzy aired out his ex romantic partners.

"If you ever in your life gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f***ing played with you and wasted your time, wasted your energy, wasted your money, I want y'all to turn up to this song," Drake remarked onstage. "This is for all y'all exes, and everybody that can play you in their f***ing life. If you're doing better than your ex, I want to see you turn the f**k up. Now you can play the song." What did Drizzy play? "You Broke My Heart." What's the chorus? "F**k my ex." Of course...

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Chain Sparks Massive Debate Over Whether It Was A Drake Diss

How Did Drake React To Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl?

Furthermore, this adds to theories about Drake's reaction to Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Serena Williams on the Super Bowl stage. However, it seems like the 6ix God's crew wasn't impressed, as alleged footage surfaced of them watching the spectacle from Down Under. Take that with a grain of salt, but in any case, we imagine that we will get at least somewhat of an idea on his thoughts on all this very soon, whether that's on wax, onstage, or through a social media message.

Meanwhile, Drake has a lot to live up to soon, as his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U comes out on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14). We're sure the seemingly love-lorn project will include references to previous relationships, whether it's vague comments on partnerships or specific bars for SZA, Serena Williams, and others. Call it God's plan or poetic justice, but The Boy seemed to know what was about to happen... Or he's just never over his exes to begin with.

Read More: Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors Music Drake's OVO Crew Watches Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl In Australia During Tour 949
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Chain Sparks Massive Debate Over Whether It Was A Drake Diss 1089
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music DJ Akademiks Goes On A Victory Lap After Leaking Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set 1.8K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Sports Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance 1.5K