Drake Ranted About His Exes Right Before SZA & Serena Williams' Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearances

Drake caught a couple of strays during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show last night (Sunday, February 9), including his exes SZA and Serena Williams popping out for some joint performances and dance moves to "Not Like Us," respectively. But this turned out to be a twist of ironic fate. Just hours before, during one of his Australia and New Zealand concerts for his "Anita Max Win" tour – specifically the opening Melbourne show at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (February 9) – Drizzy aired out his ex romantic partners.

"If you ever in your life gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f***ing played with you and wasted your time, wasted your energy, wasted your money, I want y'all to turn up to this song," Drake remarked onstage. "This is for all y'all exes, and everybody that can play you in their f***ing life. If you're doing better than your ex, I want to see you turn the f**k up. Now you can play the song." What did Drizzy play? "You Broke My Heart." What's the chorus? "F**k my ex." Of course...

How Did Drake React To Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl?

Furthermore, this adds to theories about Drake's reaction to Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Serena Williams on the Super Bowl stage. However, it seems like the 6ix God's crew wasn't impressed, as alleged footage surfaced of them watching the spectacle from Down Under. Take that with a grain of salt, but in any case, we imagine that we will get at least somewhat of an idea on his thoughts on all this very soon, whether that's on wax, onstage, or through a social media message.