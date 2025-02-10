Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Chain Sparks Massive Debate Over Whether It Was A Drake Diss

Kendrick Lamar wore a chain featuring a lower case "a" during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday night and the move is sparking tons of debate on social media. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) have been suggesting the jewelry is a reference to his "Not Like Us" lyric about "a minor" while others have noted it's the same logo as his pgLang brand.

"Teasing Not Like Us, then doing it while wearing an a minor chain, then posting “Game Over” with lights in the crowd. Drake might as well stay in Australia," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake did everything he could to stop this song being played at the SB only for Kendrick to show up in a lower case a chain and have Serena Williams dance on his grave." Others suggested it was the logo for pgLang and nothing more. "This how I know yall don’t know anything. That’s literally one of the logos for pglang," one user said. Others argued it could've been a play on both.

Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake At The Super Bowl?

Even if his "a" chain wasn't aimed at Drake, Lamar did take several shots at him throughout the performance. While performing "Not Like Us," he brought out Drake's ex, Serena Williams to dance on stage. Lamar also joked about Drake taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the song.