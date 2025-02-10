Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Chain Sparks Massive Debate Over Whether It Was A Drake Diss

BY Cole Blake 1117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar was taking plenty of jabs at Drake during the show.

Kendrick Lamar wore a chain featuring a lower case "a" during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday night and the move is sparking tons of debate on social media. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) have been suggesting the jewelry is a reference to his "Not Like Us" lyric about "a minor" while others have noted it's the same logo as his pgLang brand.

"Teasing Not Like Us, then doing it while wearing an a minor chain, then posting “Game Over” with lights in the crowd. Drake might as well stay in Australia," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake did everything he could to stop this song being played at the SB only for Kendrick to show up in a lower case a chain and have Serena Williams dance on his grave." Others suggested it was the logo for pgLang and nothing more. "This how I know yall don’t know anything. That’s literally one of the logos for pglang," one user said. Others argued it could've been a play on both.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance

Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake At The Super Bowl?

Even if his "a" chain wasn't aimed at Drake, Lamar did take several shots at him throughout the performance. While performing "Not Like Us," he brought out Drake's ex, Serena Williams to dance on stage. Lamar also joked about Drake taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the song.

Prior to kickoff, Drake's legal team put out a new statement addressing UMG. They wrote: “UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’ but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world,” Drake’s legal team stated. “We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Wears Nike Air DT Max 96's During Halftime Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Sports Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance 1.5K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show 6.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 783
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake May Try To Stop Kendrick Lamar From Performing "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl 3.0K