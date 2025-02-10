Kendrick Lamar Wears Nike Air DT Max 96's During Halftime Show

BY Ben Atkinson 1200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images via Imagn Images
Lamar brought back a ‘90s classic with the Nike Air DT Max 96.

Kendrick Lamar is known for his impact on music and culture, but at Super Bowl LIX, he made a statement in sneakers, too. The rapper took the halftime stage in a pair of Nike Air DT Max 96, a throwback to the golden era of ‘90s sports footwear. This choice was a nod to Deion Sanders, the two-sport legend who made the silhouette famous. While fans tuned in for Lamar’s performance, sneaker enthusiasts couldn’t help but focus on his footwear. His decision to wear the Air DT Max 96 only added to the intensity of his show, which included what many believe was a direct shot at Drake in their ongoing rap feud.

The Nike Air DT Max 96 stands out with its aggressive design and bold strap across the upper. Originally released in 1996, it remains one of the most recognizable trainers in Nike’s history. Lamar’s pair featured a clean black and white color scheme, keeping true to the shoe’s original DNA. The design, known for its wavy overlays and midfoot strap, perfectly complemented the rapper’s signature understated style. His fashion choices often carry deeper meaning, and the selection of this sneaker could be seen as another subtle layer to his message on stage.

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Air Jordan 11 Cleats Shine On Super Bowl Stage

Kendrick's Nike Air DT Max 96

Lamar’s influence extends far beyond music, and his sneaker choices always spark conversation. By rocking the Air DT Max 96, he bridged the gap between hip-hop, sports, and sneaker culture. His halftime look proved that retro sneakers are still as relevant today as they were decades ago. Nike has yet to announce any plans for a rerelease, but Kendrick Lamar’s co-sign could fuel demand for a comeback. Given the buzz surrounding his halftime performance and his lyrical shots at Drake, fans are now dissecting every aspect of the show: including what he wore on his feet.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest platforms in entertainment, and Lamar made the most of it. He honored a sports icon, celebrated a piece of sneaker history, and stayed true to his unique aesthetic. As sneaker culture continues, moments like this remind us why classic kicks never go out of style. Whether intentional or not, Kendrick Lamar's choice of the Air DT Max 96 only reinforced the themes of competition and dominance.

Read More: Jalen Hurts Unveils Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable” Cleats For Super Bowl

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Global Release Date 15.2K
Nike-Air-DT-Max-96-Black-Varsity-Maize-HM8249-001-5 Sneakers Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Gets Larger Release 9.3K
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE Sneakers Nike Air DT Max ’96 “White/Black” Receives In-Hand Look 2.6K
Colorado v Arizona Sneakers Deion Sanders Writes "Love Letter To Connie" With New Nike Air DT Max 96 1063