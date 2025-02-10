Kendrick Lamar Wears Nike Air DT Max 96's During Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar is known for his impact on music and culture, but at Super Bowl LIX, he made a statement in sneakers, too. The rapper took the halftime stage in a pair of Nike Air DT Max 96, a throwback to the golden era of ‘90s sports footwear. This choice was a nod to Deion Sanders, the two-sport legend who made the silhouette famous. While fans tuned in for Lamar’s performance, sneaker enthusiasts couldn’t help but focus on his footwear. His decision to wear the Air DT Max 96 only added to the intensity of his show, which included what many believe was a direct shot at Drake in their ongoing rap feud.

The Nike Air DT Max 96 stands out with its aggressive design and bold strap across the upper. Originally released in 1996, it remains one of the most recognizable trainers in Nike’s history. Lamar’s pair featured a clean black and white color scheme, keeping true to the shoe’s original DNA. The design, known for its wavy overlays and midfoot strap, perfectly complemented the rapper’s signature understated style. His fashion choices often carry deeper meaning, and the selection of this sneaker could be seen as another subtle layer to his message on stage.

Kendrick's Nike Air DT Max 96

Lamar’s influence extends far beyond music, and his sneaker choices always spark conversation. By rocking the Air DT Max 96, he bridged the gap between hip-hop, sports, and sneaker culture. His halftime look proved that retro sneakers are still as relevant today as they were decades ago. Nike has yet to announce any plans for a rerelease, but Kendrick Lamar’s co-sign could fuel demand for a comeback. Given the buzz surrounding his halftime performance and his lyrical shots at Drake, fans are now dissecting every aspect of the show: including what he wore on his feet.