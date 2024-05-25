Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Global Release Date

The Nike Air DT Max '96 has arrived in a bold "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway. This classic sneaker seamlessly combines black and vibrant yellow, adding a striking flair to its design. Featuring a chunky silhouette and retro vibe, the Air DT Max '96 nods to its '90s roots while delivering modern comfort and style. Made with premium materials and advanced technology, these sneakers offer durability and performance, making them a versatile choice for various activities.

Whether you're on the courts or the streets, the Nike Air DT Max '96 in "Black/Varsity Maize" guarantees you'll stand out with every step. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your sneaker game with these iconic kicks. Grab a pair now and make a bold statement wherever you go. The sneaker's clean color scheme is sure to earn praise from fans, solidifying its status as a timeless favorite in sneaker culture. Initially released in a limited run for the Super Bowl, the pair will be available globally, allowing more fans to get their hands on this classic design.

"Black/Varsity Maize" Nike Air DT Max ’96

The shoes feature a white rubber sole with a sleek midsole that includes an air bubble for added comfort. The upper combines a white base with bold black overlays, creating a striking visual contrast. Predominantly black, the shoes are highlighted by a gold Nike Swoosh on the sides and another on the heels. Overall, this pair showcases a black and white color scheme with gold accents, achieving a perfectly balanced design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” will be released on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

