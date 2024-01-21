Deion Sanders Unveils Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize”

Deion Sanders, the coach of the CU Boulder football team, recently revealed the new Nike Air DT Max '96 "Black/Varsity Maize" on his Instagram, creating a lot of excitement. As the coach, he shared these stylish sneakers with his followers, showcasing the cool mix of black and varsity maize colors. These kicks stand out fantastically and are not just for sports; you can rock them for a stylish look anytime. Coach Deion Sanders, with his keen eye for fashion and sneakers, chose Instagram to unveil these Nike shoes, and fans love the fresh design.

The combination of black and varsity maize adds a bold and vibrant touch to the Air DT Max '96. Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to grab a pair and sport the same style as the legendary coach of the CU Boulder football team. So, keep an eye out for the Nike Air DT Max '96 in "Black/Varsity Maize." It's more than just shoes; it's a fashion statement. Join the excitement and step into style with these kicks that Coach Deion Sanders himself thinks are pretty cool. Overall, get ready to hit the streets with a pair of these fresh and stylish sneakers.

“Black/Varsity Maize” Nike Air DT Max ’96

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole that contains an air bubble for maximum comfort. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white base with prominent black overlays, creating a pretty interesting visual. Next, the rest of the sneakers take on a mostly black look. A gold Nike Swoosh is stitched into the sides and the heels feature another Swoosh.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

