Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Call It Quits, Sanders Reacts

Deion Sanders and his fiancee Tracey Edmonds have decided to breakup. Overall, the two had spent 12 years together and were engaged. However, it seems like the two decided it would be best to split up. Ultimately, it was not explained why they decided to end the relationship. However, Edmonds did take to Instagram where she thanked everyone for their support. Although she did note that she and Deion would remain friends and that this was the best course of action for both sides.

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," she said. "Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!"

Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Speak Out

Subsequently, Deion Sanders commented on the post by saying, "Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!" It was a very kind message, especially given the circumstances. Overall, you can tell there is still a lot of love there.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Sanders. His Colorado Buffaloes ended the season in horrific fashion. Furthermore, a few players have decided to de-commit from the team. There is no telling what his future holds, however, he is certainly keeping his head up. Let us know your thoughts on this development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

