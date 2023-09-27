Deion Sanders Defends Sean Payton And The Broncos

Deion Sanders has come to the defense of Sean Payton and the ailing Denver Broncos. "Hey, leave my guy alone. Leave my guy alone. I love the Broncos. I love their coach, and Sean Payton's my guy. He's going to get it right, I promise you that," Sanders told the media this week. Payton is under increasing pressure in Denver following a 0-3 start and their recent 70-20 loss to the Dolphins. Fans have already begun to call for the veteran coach's head. Furthermore, Payton publicly refused to fire defensive co-ordinator Vance Joseph despite the 70-point drubbing this past weekend.

However, Sanders is no stranger to rough losses himself. This past weekend, the wheels came off the Colorado hype train as they were blown out of the water 42-6. While people have not called for Sanders to be fired, the glow has substantially dimmed. Fans are bracing themselves for another rough weekend as the now unranked Colorado welcome #8 USC to Folsom Field.

Stephen A. And Shannon Sharpe Debate Sanders

EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Deon Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field during their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Colorado's first loss was a major topic for Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on First Take this week. The pair were largely in agreement that Oregon exposed a lot of the flaws in this current Colorado squad. That led them to advise that Sanders focus on recruiting linemen for both sides of the ball. Furthermore, both of them agreed that there was nothing wrong with the trash talk that Oregon coach Dan Lanning had been laying down in the run-up to the game. Lanning had gotten so heat for some of his comments, such as stating that Colorado hadn't brought much of note to the Pac-12. While some people saw it as haters hating, others saw it as Lanning speaking facts. Colorado will leave the Pac-12 never having won the conference title and only ever contesting it once.

However, both Smith and Sharpe believe that Colorado will be in a position to beat top teams next year. At the time of writing, Colorado has non-conference games against North Dakota State, Nebraska, and Colorado State. After that slate, they will play their first Big 12 regular season since 2010.

