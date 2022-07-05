Broncos
- SportsRussell Wilson Benching Finally Addressed By Broncos GMGeorge Paton denied that contract discussions led to the change at quarterback.By Ben Mock
- SportsChad Johnson Defends Russell WilsonJohnson called the NFL a "dirty business."By Ben Mock
- SportsRussell Wilson Benching Due To Contract Dispute, Broncos QB ConfirmsWilson finally countered the narrative being pushed by the Broncos.By Ben Mock
- SportsRussell Wilson Trade Branded "Worst Of All Time" By Former GMThe Broncos gave away a king's ransom for a quarterback that hasn't turnd around their fortunes.By Ben Mock
- SportsRussell Wilson Reportedly Expects To Be Cut In The OffseasonWilson reportedly earned his team's ire after refusing to defer an expensive contract clause.By Ben Mock
- SportsBroncos Bench Russell WilsonJarret Stidham will start against the Chargers and Raiders.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Hangs Out With Brittany Mahomes During Chiefs WinThe Chiefs are now 3-0 with Swift in attendance.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Expected At Chiefs-Broncos GameIt will be Swift's third NFL game of the year.By Ben Mock
- SportsCam'ron Suggests Russell Wilson Dump Ciara To Improve His PlayThat's certainly one take.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeion Sanders Defends Sean Payton And The BroncosSanders spoke out in support of the other prominent Colorado-based coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsSean Payton Puts Russell Wilson On Blast For Lack Of Football FocusPayton demanded Wilson focus less on his brand deals and public image.By Ben Mock
- SportsMassive Fan Brawl Breaks Out During 49ers Preseason GameThe fight occurred during the Niners' 21-20 victory over the Broncos.By Ben Mock
- SportsRussell Wilson Gets Emotional Thanking Teammates For Their SupportRussell Wilson thanked his teammates after several shared messages of support on social media.By Cole Blake
- SportsPeyton Manning Reveals If He Will Coach The BroncosPeyton Manning has been discussed as a potential head coach of the Broncos.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBroncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett As Russell Wilson StrugglesIt had to be done.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson & Mike Purcell Downplay Sideline Screaming MatchRussell Wilson and Mike Purcell say there's "no animosity" between them after Sunday's viral sideline exchange.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Wilson Undergoes Shoulder Procedure Following Loss To ColtsRussell Wilson has had work done on his throwing shoulder following the Broncos' recent loss to the Colts.By Cole Blake
- SportsDemaryius Thomas Reportedly Had CTEThomas tragically passed away last December.By Alexander Cole