If you are a Broncos fan, then this season has been one from hell. The team was looking good a few months ago when they got Russell Wilson in a trade. However, Wilson has been playing some of the worst football of his career. In fact, one could argue he is one of the worst QBs in the entire league.

Additionally, the team’s head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been awful. This was his first year with the team, and there was hope that he would inject new life into the franchise. Of course, that has not happened, and now, fans are completely fed up with him.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos watches action prior to a game prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Broncos Make A Change

Yesterday, on Christmas, the Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 51-14. Wilson threw numerous interceptions while Hackett did nothing to help his team’s fortunes. Overall, it was easily the team’s worst game of the entire season.

The Broncos’ front office was so mad that they immediately fired Hackett this morning. In a statement, according to TMZ, team CEO Greg Penner explained the decision.

“Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction will ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Penner said. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos reacts on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

This is probably the right decision, moving forward. As you can see below, the Broncos were a complete laughingstock yesterday. Consequently, a move had to be made.

The Broncos traded every draft pick for a QB that gets roasted by Patrick Star pic.twitter.com/ifu06A0a0y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 25, 2022

Broncos fans hearing that the Nathaniel Hackett era is over pic.twitter.com/oqilbVy1Pv — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2022

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates from around the sports world.

[Via]