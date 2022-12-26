If you are a Broncos fan, then this season has been one from hell. The team was looking good a few months ago when they got Russell Wilson in a trade. However, Wilson has been playing some of the worst football of his career. In fact, one could argue he is one of the worst QBs in the entire league.
Additionally, the team’s head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been awful. This was his first year with the team, and there was hope that he would inject new life into the franchise. Of course, that has not happened, and now, fans are completely fed up with him.
Broncos Make A Change
Yesterday, on Christmas, the Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 51-14. Wilson threw numerous interceptions while Hackett did nothing to help his team’s fortunes. Overall, it was easily the team’s worst game of the entire season.
The Broncos’ front office was so mad that they immediately fired Hackett this morning. In a statement, according to TMZ, team CEO Greg Penner explained the decision.
“Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction will ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Penner said. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”
This is probably the right decision, moving forward. As you can see below, the Broncos were a complete laughingstock yesterday. Consequently, a move had to be made.
