Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell explained their viral exchange on the sideline during the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Purcell says that he was trying to give the team a “spark” by yelling at the quarterback.

“Mike and I are on the same page,” he said, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “He came off after we kicked the field goal, and he was pissed off. He said ‘we’ve got to f—ing go.’ I agreed. . . . There’s no animosity. We’ve got to win.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos reacts during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Purcell explained that he was trying to provide a “spark.”

“Frustration,” Purcell said firstly, “We wanted (to get) a spark by something, and we’re all in this together, period. That’s the quarterback of our offense, they were about to take the field, and obviously we let up a touchdown (earlier in the second half) so we weren’t doing our job. We’ve got to get a spark somewhere, and that’s all that was.”

“We are in this together. Period,” Purcell later added as noted by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

The Broncos are currently 3-8, leaving them in last place in the AFC West. During his first year with the team, Wilson has thrown for just 2,369 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Prior to Sunday, the team was averaging only 14.7 points per game, leaving them last in the league. Interestingly, the team ranks among the best in points allowed per game with 17.1. Only the Dallas Cowboys are allowing less.

Check out a clip of Purcell and Wilson’s exchange below.

Here's the Mike Purcell – Russell Wilson interaction: pic.twitter.com/txVxBTn087 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 27, 2022

