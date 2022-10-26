Russell Wilson is never shy about showing love to his wife Ciara. On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos star gushed over his wife with a sweet message to honor her 36th birthday. He shared a photo to Instagram of himself kissing the “Level Up” singer, writing, “God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much. You inspire the world!”

The famed quarterback shares 5-year old daughter Sienna Princess and 2-year old son Win Harrison with Ciara — as well as 8-year old Future Zahir from her previous relationship with Future. “Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score,” he continued in the heartfelt note. “You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant businesswoman. But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you.”

Russell Wilson, Ciara, PETA

The 33-year old athlete concluded his note with “May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara.” The mom of three immediately hopped in the comment section to honor her husband’s kind words. “My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus,” she wrote. “It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

The stunning couple is known for publicly expressing their sweet love for each other as the world watches on. Back in May, Ciara revealed that she knew Wilson was the one when they met back in 2015. She told Sports Illustrated, “It’s like, when you know, you know. What I love is my husband’s heart and how he thinks of us. He’s always thinking of us.”

The Atlanta bred singer —who recently released her single “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker — continued, “He loves serving at heart. That’s just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or taking Sienna to ballet. He doesn’t want to miss a moment.”

Happy Birthday, Ciara! Check out more adorable moments from the couple’s relationship below.