Russell Wilson Goes Big For Ciara’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message & Adorable Montage

"Every day with you is a blessing," Russell Wilson tells Ciara.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are one couple that never fails to show each other off, and today was certainly no exception. Ciara is celebrating her 39th birthday, and in honor of the occasion, Wilson took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message. In it, he reflected on their years of marriage, shared his hopes for the future, and thanked her for being a vital part of his love.

“Happy Birthday my Queen! @Ciara I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies,” he wrote.

Russell Wilson Calls Ciara The "Best Mom, Wife, Best friend, And Hardest Worker"

Wilson's post also featured a sweet montage of photos of them and the rest of their family. Of course, social media users can't get enough of the thoughtful message. Based on her response, Ciara feels the same way. She took to her husband's comments section to thank him for his kind words, making it clear that she appreciated the recognition. “Waking up to you and our precious babies is all that I need on this day. My cup is full and my heart is filled with so much gratitude! Thanks for loving me the way you do. I love you so much,” she wrote.