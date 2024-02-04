Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Adorable Clip Of How They Prep Newborn For Date Night

Ciara's now able to go outside more following the birth of her third child with Russell Wilson, Amora, back in December of last year. However, that doesn't mean that it's any easier to take care of the newborn, or that the couple doesn't have to think of their kids in every waking moment. Fortunately, though, they've found fun ways to show love to their family and take care of them before going on their duo adventures. Moreover, the R&B singer recently posted a video on Instagram of the two dancing to the rhythm of how the football player rocked Amora to sleep, which was just so wholesome to see.

Furthermore, this adds to the adorable content that the couple has been keeping admirers up to speed with on social media. Even though it's a parasocial relationship at the end of the day, this is exactly what a lot of people want to brighten their days. Russell Wilson and Ciara are one of the most admired couples on the Internet, and they are individually bright stars in their own right. If nothing else, it's at least something that music fans and sports fans can bond over that doesn't involve an argument about Taylor Swift on NFL broadcasts.

However, it hasn't all been peaches and cream in The Evolution hitmaker's life in particular as of late, although most folks aware of this are on her side. Stunna Girl recently blasted her after her song "Stand Up," which uses an unauthorized sample of Ciara's "Goodies," was taken down from YouTube. Of course, a lot of fans understand that, if someone doesn't clear a sample, it's in their right to take according action. Still, it opened up an interesting conversation around alleged double standards in sampling and the proper way to handle situations like these.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the 38-year-old will keep stunning with her post-pregnancy glow, and that she'll find a good balance between parenthood and free time. After all, as a superstar, that balance is key to staying grounded and responsible in both aspects. Whatever happens, and whatever they decide to share, we're here for it. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ciara and Russell Wilson.

